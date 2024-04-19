Jaromir Jagr, 52 Surpasses Gordie Howe As Oldest Professional Hockey Player
KLADNO, Czech Republic -- Jaromir Jagr returned to action Thursday for the first time since turning 52 and immediately scored as he surpassed legend Gordie Howe to become the oldest player taking regular shifts in professional ice hockey.
Jagr hadn't played since Feb. 10 -- five days before he turned 52 -- and rejoined his Kladno Knights, a top-division team from his Czech Republic hometown, in the second game of a playoff relegation series against Vsetin.
The former NHL great in his first shift was unmarked when he collected the puck in front of goal and scored to give Kladno a 1-0 lead 1:59 into the game.
It was Jagr's 16th game in his 36th professional season. He also also added an assist.
Kladno won the game 7-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
During his break, Jagr traveled to Pittsburgh where the Penguins retired his iconic No. 68 on Feb 18.