You Can Buy Tickets Now for Augustana Hockey at Midco Arena

Perhaps just as anticipated as the arrival of Augustana Hockey here in Sioux Falls is the arrival of the games at the newly constructed Midco Arena on the campus of Augie here in the 605.

Coming up in late January will be the first official home games for Augustana Hockey at their brand-new home venue.

Tickets for individual games the rest of the way, including at the new arena are now available to purchase as of Wednesday morning.

There are a ton of games to choose from, and it all starts on January 26th when the Vikings drop the puck against Ferris State.

Here is the entire slate that will be on the ice at Midco Arena before we know it:

2023-24 Augustana Hockey Schedule at Midco Arena

Jan. 26-27 vs Ferris State

Feb. 9-10 vs St. Thomas

Feb. 23-24 vs Alaska Anchorage

March 2-3 vs Alaska Fairbanks

March 8-9 vs U.S. National Under-18 Team

You can snag individual game or season tickets right now by just heading to GoAugie.com and following the links.

Augie Hockey is out to a surprising start for a new-on-the-block program. They have a record of 4-5-1 and gear up for a road trip to Omaha a week from Friday before hosting the Mavericks the next night at the PREMIER Center here in Sioux Falls.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to take in all of the action this season and beyond!

Source: Go Augie

