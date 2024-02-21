South Dakota Junior Hockey Team Gets Approval In Watertown

Get our free mobile app

As we know here in Sioux Falls ice time for hockey teams has become a high commodity over the years. The sport of hockey has seen substantial growth in the state.

This week the Watertown City Council approved a lease agreement for a junior hockey team from the North American Hockey League (NAHL) to play its home games in the Prairie Lakes Ice Arena, as reported by Mike Tanner of KWAT.

Watertown also supports the the Watertown Lakers youth and prep hockey teams and will now see the NAHL beginning this fall. Once completed the Prairie Lakes Ice Arena will be the largest Watertown Public Works Department project in the history of the city.

The name of the new hockey team will be the Lakers.

Dakota News Now reports the grand opening of the Prairie Lakes Ice Arena is likely going to take place in April and will have more festivities to go along with it.

The NAHL still has to approve the ownership group of Watertown’s junior team, so the specific details of the lease were kept private, such as the names of the team owners, and the dollar value they’ll be charged to play in the new arena.

Players in the NAHL league are in their late teens and early 20’s who no longer play high school hockey but continue to pursue the sport in an attempt to land a college hockey scholarship.