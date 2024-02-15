When Are The NSIC, Summit League Basketball Tournaments?

The Northern Sun as well as the Summit League Men's and Women's College Basketball tournaments are rapidly approaching.

The NSIC will once again call the Sanford Pentagon home this season for their Men's and Women's Tournament, while the Summit League will once again be housed at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

It should be a pair of very exciting tournaments for the respective conferences, with top-tier DII and DI hoops coming very soon to Sioux Falls.

Get our free mobile app

This year's NSIC Tournament will be here in just a few short weeks, and runs this year from Saturday, March 2nd through Tuesday, March 5th.

Tickets are now available and can be found at Ticketmaster. For all you need to know about the upcoming tournament at the Pentagon, visit the official site here.

The Summit League tournament this year for the Men and Women is just a tad later, and runs from Friday, March 8th through Tuesday, March 12th. Following the departure of Western Illinois, there will be a total of 9 programs competing in both the Men's and Women's bracket this year.

Tickets are also currently available for the tournaments held at the Premier Center, and you can find more information at this link.

Sources: Summit League - Basketball Championships and NorthernSun.org