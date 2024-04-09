New Augustana MBB Coach Cody Schilling Joins Overtime

New Augustana MBB Coach Cody Schilling Joins Overtime

AUGUSTANA/CANVA/GETTY

On the Tuesday edition of Overtime with Bert Remien, we had the opportunity to chat with new Augustana Men's Basketball Coach Cody Schilling.

Bert and Coach dotted the map on a wide range of topics, but the conversation began with a focus on the new job and the opportunity ahead of the young coach.

Here's what Coach Schilling had to say on the show about the honor of being Augie's next Head Coach, and the opportunity ahead:

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

The pair then dove into the fact that every Coach has different methods and different styles. As for his own coaching style and focus for the program moving forward, Coach offered up these thoughts:

Lastly, Coach talked a bit about a few of his playing career highlights, but said the game is simply about the relationships:

To download and listen to the full interview that aired on Tuesday's show, visit the 'Overtime on Demand' page at ESPNSiouxFalls.com.

Overtime with Bert Remien airs weekdays from 11am - 1pm on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO.

For a deep dive into the new Coach at Augustana, find the official press release of his hiring here at GoAugie.com.

35 Movies That Take Place in South Dakota

When it comes to South Dakota and Hollywood, we've seen our fair share of films that have used our state as the backdrop for a number of productions over the years. They may not have always filmed here, but movie folk love to set stories here.

We're all familiar with the blockbusters like 1990's Dances With Wolves, 1959's North By Northwest, and more recently, 2007's National Treasure: Book of Secrets. But our state's life on the big screen goes back nearly 100 years.

According to IMDb, it all started with Courtin' Wildcats, a 1929 film which, like so many of the 29 films on this list, is a Western set in the time before South Dakota became a state in 1889.

Gallery Credit: Jeff Harkness/B1027.com

10 Small-Town South Dakota Restaurants That Are Worth The Drive

The Sioux Empire is full of restaurants that are long-known to be local favorites.

Sure, they might be a short drive from home, but you won't regret the experience at these hometown mainstays.

Here are 10 of the best small-town restaurants in South Dakota.


Gallery Credit: Andy Gott

Filed Under: Augie, Augustana, Augustana Vikings, Basketball, Cody Schilling, College Basketball, dii basketball, dii hoops, Head Coach, Northern Sun, NSIC, SD, sioux empire, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Tom Billeter, Vikings
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls