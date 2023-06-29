Meet The Goalies For Augustana’s Inaugural Hockey Team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – After announcing the defensemen and the forwards, it is now time to meet the goalies for the inaugural Augustana hockey season. Of the three netminders, two are coming from the junior ranks with one each from the NAHL and the SJHL. The third is a Division I transfer with a year of eligibility remaining.

Kayden Hargraves, Freshman, Cheyenne, Wyoming

Hargraves spent three seasons with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs (NAHL) from 2020-23 totaling 118 games in the net. In his rookie campaign, he owned a 2.60 goals-against average while saving 91 percent of shot attempts. In the second year, that goals against average lowered to 2.56 while stopping 91.8 percent of shot attempts. In his final season, his GAA was 2.92 with a save percentage of 91.5 percent while tallying five shutouts.

Josh Kotai, Freshman, 6-2, Abbotsford, British Columbia

Josh previously played for the Battleford North Stars (SJHL) for the 2022-23 season where he appeared in 39 games. He ended the season with a 32-4-3 record with a 2.39 GAA and a .935 save percentage. Before playing for the North Stars, he played for the Vermont Lumberjacks (EHL) for the 2021-22 season where he appeared in 17 games and had an 8-7-1 record. He finished with a 3.09 GAA and a .909 save percentage.

Zach Rose, Senior, 6-1, Paradise, Newfoundland

Zach previously played at Bowling Green from 2019-23. He started his freshman year standing in goal for five games, concluded the season with a 2-2-1 record, and ended with a 2.20 GAA and a .905 save percentage totaling 105 saves. He appeared in 10 games in his sophomore season and finished the season with a 7-2-0 record and a 1.98 GAA. He registered a .908 save percentage with 178 saves on 196 attempts. He appeared in 13 games his junior season and ended the season with a 6-4-2 record and finished with a 3.23 GAA and a .881 save percentage. His senior season he appeared in five games and earned a 3-1-0 record and 115 saves. A highlight came as he stopped 38-of039 shots in a win at Michigan State. He concluded his BGSU career ranked sixth all-time with 2.69 goals-against average and 10th with a career save percentage of .894.

