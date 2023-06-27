Meet Augustana University Hockey Forwards

AUGUSTANA VIKINGS HOCKEY ANNOUNCES DEFENSEMEN

Augustana University Head Coach Garrett Raboin announced 14 forwards on Tuesday. Of the 14 forwards, eight are coming to Augustana with collegiate experience including a conference freshman of the year and an NCAA Elite 90 Award winner. Six forwards are joining the Vikings as freshmen coming from the USHL, NAHL, BCHL and AJHL ranks.

Hunter Bischoff, Freshman, 6-1, Cohasset, Minnesota

Bischoff played for the Anchorage Wolverines (NAHL) in the 2021-22 season where he racked up 13 goals and 23 assists. He then went to play for the Youngstown Phantoms (USHL) for the 2022-23 season where he had a total of four goals and six assists. Prior to playing for the NAHL and USHL Bischoff played high school hockey for Grand Rapids High School.

Owen Bohn, Freshman, 5-11, Morgan Hill, California

Owen previously played for the Victoria Grizzlies (BCHL) for the 2022-23 season where he tallied 23 goals and 24 assists in a total of 46 games. Previous to that, he played for the Wenatchee Wild (BCHL) in the 2021-22 season where he tallied 14 goals and 15 assists in 42 games. He has also played for the San Jose Jr. Sharks 18U AAA team, Philadelphia Hockey Club, and Willow Glen High.

Chase Brand, 5th Year, 5-9, Park Rapids, Minnesota

Chase previously attended St. Cloud State University where he played from 2019-23. He tallied 14 goals and 20 assists in 117 games for the Huskies while advancing to the NCAA Division I Frozen Four in 2021. Before playing college hockey, he played with the Brookings Blizzard (NAHL) from 2016-18 where he tallied 17 goals and 26 assists. He then went to play for the Madison Capitols (USHL) for the 2018-19 season where he scored 17 goals and 37 assists. That broke the team's single-season scoring record and he was named team MVP.

Simon Falk, Junior, 6-3, Vasteras, Sweden

Simon previously attended the Alaska-Fairbanks from 2021-23 where he played in 55 games tallying 12 goals and 5 assists. Prior to playing college hockey, he played for the Minnesota Magicians (NAHL) for the 2020-21 season where he tallied 15 goals and 16 assists.

Colton Friesen, Sophomore, 5-10, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Colton previously attended the Wisconsin-Superior where he played during the 2022-23 season. While a Yellowjacket, he scored a total of 11 goals and recorded 11 assists. Before playing college hockey, he played for the Anchorage Wolverines (NAHL) in the 2021-22 season where he was named an NAHL top-team all-star and tournament MVP. While competing for the New Hampshire Monarchs in 2020 and 2021, he was named a USPHL NCDC All-Star. Throughout his four-year junior career (Manitoba Junior Hockey League, US Premier Hockey League, and North American Hockey League), played in 214 games scoring 50 goals and assisting on 86 others.

Callum Gau, Freshman, 6-2, Camrose, Alberta

Gau played with the Camrose Kodiaks (AJHL) from 2018-23 where he racked up a total of 63 goals and 51 assists in 216 games. His team made the playoffs all four seasons he was there and he was named captain in his fourth year.

Will Howard, Freshman, 6-2, Grand Forks, North Dakota

Howard played for the New Mexico Ice Wolves (NAHL) from 2020-2023 where he racked up 52 goals and 48 assists in his three years. He was named captain in his third year while also leading the team in goals. Prior to playing in the NAHL Howard played High School Hockey for Grand Forks Central High and Team North Dakota AAA.

Brett Meerman, Freshman, 5-9, Blackfalds, Alberta

Brett played for the Blackfalds Bulldogs (AJHL) from 2021-23 where he tallied 55 goals and 101 assists in 120 games. He was named captain for both seasons and led his team into the playoffs for both years. Prior to Blackfalds, he played for the Grand Prairie Storm (AJHL) at the end of the 2019-20 season where he tallied eight goals and 11 assists. He then played 18 games in 2020-21 scoring four goals and tallying five assists.

Luke Mobley, Junior, 6-3, St. Louis Park, Minnesota

Luke previously attended Clarkson University where he played from 2020-23. He played in 91 games scoring four goals and 17 assists. Before he played college hockey, he played for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs (NAHL) during the 2018-19 season while racking up 19 goals and 28 assists in 59 games. He then moved to the USHL to play for the Muskegon Lumberjacks where he started the 2019-20 season by scoring seven goals and recording four assists. He finished that season with the Omaha Lancers (USHL) where he appeared in 33 games scoring 15 goals and 11 assists.

Ryan Naumovski, 5th Year, 6-0, Shelby Township, Michigan

Ryan previously attended Niagara University for four years, scoring 23 goals and tallying 57 assists in 132 games. Before playing college hockey, he played for the New Jersey Titans (NAHL) in 114 games scoring 33 goals and totaling 105 points.

Quinn Rudrud, Sophomore, 6-3, Farmington, Minnesota

Quinn previously attended Alaska-Fairbanks as a freshman for the 2022-23 season. Before playing college hockey, he played for the Bismarck Bobcats (NAHL) for two seasons where he saw action in 97 career games. He tallied 63 points on 34 goals and 29 assists.

Brian Silver, Junior, 5-11, Lake Bluff, Illinois

Brian previously played at Miami (Ohio) from 2020-23 where he produced three career points. Prior to playing for Miami, Silver skated three years for the Omaha Lancers (USHL) where he recorded 28 points in 99 games. Prior to joining the Lancers, he spent four years in the Chicago Mission Program from AAA to 16U levels. While he was in Chicago he won four straight titles and finished national runner-up twice.

Ben Troumbly, Sophomore, 5-7, Bovey, Minnesota

Before Augustana: Tallied 20 goals and 36 assists in 109 games for the Bismarck Bobcats (NAHL) where he played from 2020-22. Before playing in the NAHL, he played for Greenway High School where he was a captain for three years.

Arnaud Vachon, 5th Year, 6-2, Ajax, Ontario

Arnaud previously attended Colgate University from 2019-23 where he played a total of 126 games while scoring 17 goals and recording 19 assists. He served as team captain in his final season with the Raiders. Before playing college hockey, he was a 2015 ECEL U-16 Champion with The Hill Academy. He won the 2016-17 AJHL Championship with the Brooks Bandits (AJHL). He served as an assistant captain for the Bandits for two seasons and was a 2019 National Junior A Champion. He was named team MVP in that 2018-19 season and was also named Most Valuable Player in the National Junior A tournament game against Ottawa.

