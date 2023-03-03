Augustana University Football 2023 Season
In the last two years, the Augustana University football team has busted out at the beginning of the season winning their first four games. In 2022 the Vikings went 7-4 to finish fifth in the South Division of the Northern Sun Conference. In the 2021 season, AU went 9-3 overall and took home the South Division title.
Looking ahead the future of Augustana athletics is going to be exciting to watch. With the introduction of men's hockey beginning in October.
As the new hockey arena is under construction, the first games will be played on the road.
Always an exciting time of year, Viking Days is September 23 when the Vikings will host MSU Moorhead.
Fall sports set the stage on any college campus. Fans can now make their plans for the 101st Augustana football season.
2023 Augustana Football Season
Saturday, September 2, 1:00 PM Home UMary
Saturday, September 9, TBD Away Chadron State
Saturday, September 16, TBD Away Concordia-St. Paul
Saturday, September 23, 1:00 PM Home MSU Moorhead
Saturday, September 30, TBD Away University of Sioux Falls
Saturday, October 7, 1:00 PM Home Southwest Minnesota State
Saturday, October 14, TBD Away Winona State
Saturday, October 21, 1:00 PM Home Minnesota State
Saturday, October 28, TBD Away Wayne State
Saturday, November 4, TBD Away Northern State
Saturday. November 11, 1:00 PM Home Bemidji State