Augustana University Football 2023 Season

In the last two years, the Augustana University football team has busted out at the beginning of the season winning their first four games. In 2022 the Vikings went 7-4 to finish fifth in the South Division of the Northern Sun Conference. In the 2021 season, AU went 9-3 overall and took home the South Division title.

Looking ahead the future of Augustana athletics is going to be exciting to watch. With the introduction of men's hockey beginning in October.

As the new hockey arena is under construction, the first games will be played on the road.

Always an exciting time of year, Viking Days is September 23 when the Vikings will host MSU Moorhead.

Fall sports set the stage on any college campus. Fans can now make their plans for the 101st Augustana football season.

2023 Augustana Football Season

Saturday, September 2, 1:00 PM Home UMary

Saturday, September 9, TBD Away Chadron State

Saturday, September 16, TBD Away Concordia-St. Paul

Saturday, September 23, 1:00 PM Home MSU Moorhead

Saturday, September 30, TBD Away University of Sioux Falls

Saturday, October 7, 1:00 PM Home Southwest Minnesota State

Saturday, October 14, TBD Away Winona State

Saturday, October 21, 1:00 PM Home Minnesota State

Saturday, October 28, TBD Away Wayne State

Saturday, November 4, TBD Away Northern State

Saturday. November 11, 1:00 PM Home Bemidji State

South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century While not a traditional powerhouse Nation Football League feeder, South Dakota has produces a fair number of football players that went on to the big time in the NFL.

Here are some that have played on various teams over the last couple of decades.