Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Cougar Volleyball took down cross-town rival Augustana 3-2 tonight in the Elmen Center. The Cougars won set 1 25-23 and set 2 25-18. Augie took set 3 25-23 and set 4 30-28 before USF won set 5 15-10.

The Cougars were led by standout middle blocker Jordan Kuper and outside hitter Sadie Voss. Kuper had 21 kills hitting .356 and 5 blocks. Her 21 kills are a career high and she totaled 25.5 points which is also a career high. Voss had 18 kills, 25 digs, and 5 blocks. Her blocks and digs totals are both career highs. Elise Gillen accounted for 62 assists on the night which is a career high for her. Jordyn Hamm led the Coo in blocks with 6 and Faith Van Eck had 2 aces to pace USF.

The Cougars have now won 3 straight against the Vikings. USF had 74 kills compared to Augie's 65 and the Coo had 81 digs to the Vikings' 69. USF hit .262 on 183 attempts and Augustana hit .205 on 185 attempts. The Vikings held a slim advantage in both blocks 15-14, and aces 6-5.

The Cougars will be back in action on Saturday, November 4 at Minnesota Duluth. USF heads to Duluth to take on the #11 Bulldogs in a pivotal NSIC matchup. USF currently sits 8th in the conference standings with the top 8 making it to the conference tournament.

The Vikings head back on the road this weekend, starting with a Friday night match at Bemidji State.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey. Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli