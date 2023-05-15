Augustana Baseball Selected As No. 5 Seed In NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS – The Augustana baseball team is headed to NCAA postseason action for the fifth-straight season. The Vikings, the NSIC Champions, earned the No. 5 seed in the Central Region and will head to Warrensburg, Missouri, to face the No. 4 seed Tigers of Ouachita Baptist.

The host of the NCAA Central Region Pod. No. 1 is Central Missouri as the region’s top seed. The fourth team in the pod is St. Cloud State, the winner of the NSIC Tournament.

In the region’s second pod, No. 2 seed Missouri Southern plays host to No. 3 Southern Arkansas, No. 6 Minnesota State, and No. 7 Arkansas Tech.

The Vikings defeated Minnesota Crookston, 6-5, Saturday before falling to Minnesota State, 6-1, in its final game of the NSIC tournament. All of Friday's games were moved to Saturday where the Vikings were in must-win contests to conclude the Tournament.

Augustana holds a record of 42-18, including the NSIC Regular Season Championship. In the latest NCAA Central Region Rankings, the Vikings held the No. 6 slot.

The regional of four squads will have two games on Thursday, two Friday, two Saturday, and potentially, if necessary game on Sunday. The regional winner will move on to the Super Regional pitting the Central Region Pod No. 1 winner against the Pod No. 2 winner.

Ten Most Iconic Uniforms in College Sports