Augustana Battles Back, Takes Opener In NCAA Regional

Augustana baseball is moving on to the Central Regions after a 4-3 comeback win over Central Oklahoma on Thursday. The No. 4 seed Vikings are now set to play Central Missouri on Friday in Pod 1.

Caleb Saari moved to 9-1 allowing three runs in the first with seven consecutive shutout innings and seven strikeouts. Ethan Cole threw 10 of 12 pitches in the zone to retire the side to close out the game. The Vikings fell behind in the first inning after a bases-clearing double put the Bronchos ahead 3-0.

Ryan Clementi and Jack Hines had two hits, a run scored and an RBI to lead the offense. Nick Banowetz had a hit, drew a walk, and stole a base while Tate Meiners had a double and was hit by a pitch.

The Vikings, riding an eleven game win streak fell behind in the first inning after a bases-clearing double put the Bronchos ahead 3-0.

After a slow start offensively, AU started to let the bats cook. Banowetz gave the Vikings their first baserunner of the game with a two-out single through the left side in the third. He reached second on a steal and came around to score on an RBI single by Clementi to bring AU deficit to 3-1.

The Vikings continued to chip away in the bottom of the fourth. Hines reached on a bunt single and Drey Dirksen walked to lead off the inning. Meiners followed it up with a double down the left field line, scoring Hines and getting within 3-2.

After two quick outs in the seventh, the comeback kids struck again. Clementi singled to keep the inning alive and Max Mosser followed with one of his own to get runners on the corners. Clementi came in to tie the game on a breaking ball that got to the backstop and Hines delivered the final blow, flaring a single to left to bring in Mosser and give the Vikings a 4-3 lead.

