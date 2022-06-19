Augustana Pitcher Signs With Sioux Falls Canaries

The Sioux Falls Canaries are looking to get some help on the mound this summer and they didn't have to look far to add their latest arm.

Augustana baseball senior Tony Lanier is signing his first professional contract and it is going to be with the team that is in the same town as his current college.

Lanier has signed with the Sioux Falls Canaries and will join their pitching staff.

Augustana baseball head coach Tim Huber had nothing but praise for his senior.

"Tony is signee No. 2 of a likely handful total this summer from our talented graduating class. He has plenty of talent on the mound to pitch at the professional level. The fastball is good and his breaking ball is a big time pitch. His only issue over the years has been commanding the strike zone consistently. With that said, he had a great senior year and has matured and hopefully shows the confidence he needs to pitch at the next level. His strikeout ratio at the college level was unreal."

As per Augustana's press release, as a senior in 2022, Lanier played in 34 games while making 24 starts for the Vikings.

The Harrisburg, South Dakota, native totaled 21 hits, two doubles, two home runs and 14 RBI at the plate. Lanier also pitched 19.2 innings and held a 2-0 record on the mound while striking out 36 batters.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Canaries, their current roster and the remaining games on their schedule, you can visit their team website.

