13 Things that Happened the Last Time the Twins Won a Playoff Series

The Minnesota Twins won their first playoff game since 2004 on Tuesday. Then they won their first playoff series since 2002 on Wednesday after winning both games against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Minnesota Twins Playoff Games

The Twins now advance to the next round of the playoffs and will play the Houston Astros this Saturday the 7th. The first pitch is at 3:45 PM.

But, man, has it been a long time since the Twins have won a game or a series in the playoffs? It's been 21 years since a playoff series win!

So it got me thinking about things that were going on in the world the last time the Twins won a playoff series. It's always fun looking back, so here are some of my favorites that I found thanks to Buzzfeed and On This Day.

Things that Happened in 2002, the Last Time the Minnesota Twins Won a Playoff Series

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake broke up.

Rapunzel Barbie and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards were the hottest toys.

Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl.

'The Eminem Show' was released and became the top-selling album of the year.

Avril Lavigne released her debut album 'Let Go'.

'Lilo and Stitch' was released.

The second Harry Potter movie, 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets', came out.

The Winter Olympic Games were hosted in Salt Lake City, UT.

Kmart filed for bankruptcy.

Apple came out with their second-generation iPod.

Kelly Clarkson won the first season of 'American Idol'.

'The Bachelor' debuted on ABC.

The first cell phone to have a built-in camera was released (the Sanyo SCP-5300).

