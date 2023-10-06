13 Things that Happened the Last Time the Twins Won a Playoff Series

The Minnesota Twins won their first playoff game since 2004 on Tuesday. Then they won their first playoff series since 2002 on Wednesday after winning both games against the Toronto Blue Jays.

PIC OF WIN

Minnesota Twins Playoff Games

The Twins now advance to the next round of the playoffs and will play the Houston Astros this Saturday the 7th. The first pitch is at 3:45 PM.

But, man, has it been a long time since the Twins have won a game or a series in the playoffs? It's been 21 years since a playoff series win!

So it got me thinking about things that were going on in the world the last time the Twins won a playoff series. It's always fun looking back, so here are some of my favorites that I found thanks to Buzzfeed and On This Day.

Things that Happened in 2002, the Last Time the Minnesota Twins Won a Playoff Series

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake broke up.

Premiere of the Film "Crossroads" Vince Bucci, Getty Images loading...

Rapunzel Barbie and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards were the hottest toys.

Andre Wood (L) 9 years and Christian Wood, 5 years Michael Bradley, Getty Images loading...

Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots Maddie Meyer, Getty Images loading...

'The Eminem Show' was released and became the top-selling album of the year.

Amazon Amazon loading...

Avril Lavigne released her debut album 'Let Go'.

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 2 Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

'Lilo and Stitch' was released.

Lilo and Stitch Premiere Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

The second Harry Potter movie, 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets', came out.

Daniel Radcliffe Attends Harry Potter Press Conference Junko Kimura, Getty Images loading...

The Winter Olympic Games were hosted in Salt Lake City, UT.

Stanford v Utah George Frey, Getty Images loading...

Kmart filed for bankruptcy.

Kmart Files Set To Close More Stores Tim Boyle, Getty Images loading...

Apple came out with their second-generation iPod.

818angelll, eBay 818angelll, eBay loading...

Kelly Clarkson won the first season of 'American Idol'.

American Idol American Idol Finale Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

'The Bachelor' debuted on ABC.

Jerry Klein, Unsplash Jerry Klein, Unsplash loading...

The first cell phone to have a built-in camera was released (the Sanyo SCP-5300).

Rare Noggin Stuff, YouTube Rare Noggin Stuff, YouTube loading...