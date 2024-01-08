Minnesota Twins Fans Can Get Mystery Bobblehead Box To Celebrate National Bobblehead Day

National Bobblehead Hall Of Fame And Museum

Attention Minnesota Twins fans! Here's something that will get you nodding yes. Friday, January 5th is National Bobblehead Day and there's a pretty fun way to celebrate in Twins Territory.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is offering Minnesota Twins Mystery Bobblehead boxes for sale. Fans who purchase the bobblehead mystery box will receive 5 different unique Minnesota Twins Bobbleheads. The five come in a box, but they are all in their original, new packaging.

The bobbleheads include stadium giveaway bobbleheads and bobbleheads that were used as part of special ticket packages.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame And Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar says Twins fans won't be disappointed.

“We know how passionate Twins fans are about their team and bobbleheads, and we know they will be thrilled when they get these mystery boxes in the mail.”

People who buy more than one bobblehead box will receive unique bobbleheads with multiple purchases, with up to 50 unique bobbleheads available.

Some of the bobbleheads feature:

Joe Nathan Hall Of Fame

National Bobblehead Hall Of Fame And Museum
Big Bird

National Bobblehead Hall Of Fame And Museum
Twins Mandalorian

National Bobblehead Hall Of Fame And Museum
Twins Thor

National Bobblehead Hall Of Fame And Museum
A special Minnesota Twins 30-HR Bomba Club

National Bobblehead Hall Of Fame And Museum
National Baseball Hall Of Fame Jim Kaat

National Bobblehead Hall Of Fame And Museum
Minnesota Twins Charlie Brown

National Bobblehead Hall Of Fame And Museum
The bobbleheads are produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee Wisconsin. They produce high-quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sales and also for organizations and teams across the nation.

The mystery boxes cost $40 each plus shipping and are available online.

