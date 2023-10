The Twins will play the Houston Astros in the best of 5 American Legion Divisional Playoffs starting Saturday. The ALDS Schedule is below:

Game 1

Saturday, October 7 - Twins at Houston, 3:45 PM

Game 2

Sunday, October 8 - Twins at Houston, 7:00 PM

Game 3

Tuesday, October 10 - Houston at Twins, 3:00 PM

Game 4 (if necessary)

Wednesday, October 11 - Houston at Twins

Game 5 (if necessary)

Friday, October 13 - Twins at Houston