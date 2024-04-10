Minnesota Twins No Match For Dodgers Glasnow’s 14 Ks
Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins at Target Field looked more promising in the eighth inning as Ryan Jeffers came up to bat and belted his second home run of the season. The solo homer came of Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia.
On the mound for the Dodgers, Tyler Glasnow tied his career high with 14 strikeouts in seven scoreless innings getting the win.
James Outman and Will Smith each hit a three-run homer as Los Angeles won for the third time in four games. Mookie Betts walked three times and scored a run.
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 5, snapping his multihit streak at five games.
Minnesota lost another key player as Max Kepler was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right knee contusion.
Twins and Dodgers play the series finale today with an early start. The first pitch is 12:10 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.
