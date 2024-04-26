Minnesota Twins Back-To-Back Dingers, White Sox Drop To 3-22
MINNEAPOLIS -- — The Chicago White Sox dropped to 3-22, wasting a two-run lead and stretching their losing streak to a season-high seven with a 6-3 defeat to Minnesota on Thursday as Edouard Julien hit two of the Twins’ five solo home runs.
Minnesota swept the four-game series, its longest winning streak since winning five straight from last Aug. 3-7.
Julien and Jeffers homered on consecutive pitches in sixth, and Trevor Larnach, Max Kepler and Willi Castro hit consecutive singles against Tanner Banks (0-2) for a 3-2 advantage.
Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson gave up two runs and seven hits in five-plus innings while fanning six in his second start of the season. Griffin Jax got two outs for his fourth save as Chicago scored an unearned run.
Minnesota begins a weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.
