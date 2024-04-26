Minnesota Twins Back-To-Back Dingers, White Sox Drop To 3-22

MINNEAPOLIS -- — The Chicago White Sox dropped to 3-22, wasting a two-run lead and stretching their losing streak to a season-high seven with a 6-3 defeat to Minnesota on Thursday as Edouard Julien hit two of the Twins’ five solo home runs.

Chicago matched Cincinnati in 2022, Detroit in 2003 and Washington in 1894 as teams that opened 3-22. Baltimore began 2-23 in 1988. Julien and Ryan Jeffers homered off Michael Soroka in a three-run sixth inning, Julien homered again off John Brebbia in the seventh and Carlos Santana and Jose Miranda went deep against Steven Wilson in the eighth.

Minnesota swept the four-game series, its longest winning streak since winning five straight from last Aug. 3-7.

Get our free mobile app

Julien and Jeffers homered on consecutive pitches in sixth, and Trevor Larnach, Max Kepler and Willi Castro hit consecutive singles against Tanner Banks (0-2) for a 3-2 advantage.

Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson gave up two runs and seven hits in five-plus innings while fanning six in his second start of the season. Griffin Jax got two outs for his fourth save as Chicago scored an unearned run.

Minnesota begins a weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born. Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman