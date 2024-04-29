Minnesota Twins Sweep Angels for 7th Straight WIN

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Austin Martin and Alex Kiriloff drove in two runs apiece, and the Minnesota Twins stretched their winning streak to seven games while completing a weekend sweep of the struggling Los Angeles Angels with an 11-5 victory Sunday.

Ryan Jeffers, José Miranda, Christian Vázquez and Willi Castro had three hits apiece as Minnesota pounded out 17 hits while scoring at least five runs in its seventh consecutive game and moving back above .500 for the season at 14-13.

“It feels good that we're getting hits from the whole team,” Miranda said. "Things are starting to come our way. We've got a good stretch going, and we want to keep it rolling."

Martin had a two-run single during a four-run fifth inning for the Twins, and Kiriloff had a pinch-hit two-run double in Minnesota’s four-run seventh. Eight starters got a hit — and the Twins did it all without a homer, too.

Luis Rengifo and Nolan Schanuel homered and Jo Adell had an RBI double in the fifth for the Angels, who have lost four straight and nine of 10 after allowing 32 Minnesota runs in the three-game series. Mike Trout had a late RBI single as Los Angeles committed three errors and fell to 3-9 at home this season, matching the second-worst start at the Big A in franchise history.

Pablo López (2-2) dominated the Angels from the start, retiring their first 14 batters in order before Logan O’Hoppe’s two-out double in the fifth kicked off a four-run rally. López finished with a season-high eight strikeouts.

Joe Ryan (1-1, 3.45 ERA) is expected to take the mound Monday on the South Side when Minnesota begins its second series in two weeks with the White Sox.

ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO will have the pregame line up card at 6:00 PM followed by the first pitch at 6:40 PM.