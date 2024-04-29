Minnesota Twins Sweep Angels for 7th Straight WIN
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Austin Martin and Alex Kiriloff drove in two runs apiece, and the Minnesota Twins stretched their winning streak to seven games while completing a weekend sweep of the struggling Los Angeles Angels with an 11-5 victory Sunday.
“It feels good that we're getting hits from the whole team,” Miranda said. "Things are starting to come our way. We've got a good stretch going, and we want to keep it rolling."
Martin had a two-run single during a four-run fifth inning for the Twins, and Kiriloff had a pinch-hit two-run double in Minnesota’s four-run seventh. Eight starters got a hit — and the Twins did it all without a homer, too.
Pablo López (2-2) dominated the Angels from the start, retiring their first 14 batters in order before Logan O’Hoppe’s two-out double in the fifth kicked off a four-run rally. López finished with a season-high eight strikeouts.
Joe Ryan (1-1, 3.45 ERA) is expected to take the mound Monday on the South Side when Minnesota begins its second series in two weeks with the White Sox.
ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO will have the pregame line up card at 6:00 PM followed by the first pitch at 6:40 PM.
