Minnesota Twins Richardson Allows 1-Hit In 6-Shutout Innings

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Simeon Woods Richardson pitched six shutout innings of one-hit ball and the Minnesota Twins scored twice in the seventh to beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Monday night in the opener of their four-game series.

Minnesota rebounded quickly after its 12-game winning streak was snapped Sunday with a 9-2 loss to Boston.

Woods Richardson struck out a career-high eight and walked just one in his fifth major league start. He whiffed five of his first six batters and had seven strikeouts through three innings, outpitching Mariners All-Star Luis Castillo.

Castillo (3-5) allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings and struck out seven. The right-hander, who won his previous three starts, didn't give up a hit until the fifth.

Seattle loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh but pushed across only one run against reliever Griffin Jax (3-2). Garver’s sacrifice fly plated Jorge Polanco to tie it 1-all before Luke Raley struck out to end the inning.

Minnesota's offense put together two runs in the seventh to reclaim the lead for good. Carlos Correa's second double of the game helped set up the go-ahead run, as he eventually came around to score on Christian Vázquez's sacrifice fly off Castillo for a 2-1 lead. Manuel Margot added an RBI single to make it 3-1.

Twins closer Jhoan Duran pitched the eighth, striking out Julio Rodríguez on three pitches to end the inning. Caleb Thielbar tossed a scoreless ninth for his third save.

RHP Emerson Hancock (3-3, 4.75 ERA) takes the mound for Seattle in the second game of the series Tuesday. He gave up five runs in a loss to Atlanta last time out. Minnesota counters with RHP Bailey Ober (3-1, 4.55), who has won his last three starts for the Twins.

The first pitch on Tuesday is 6:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.