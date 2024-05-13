Bailey Ober Fans 10 Red-Hot Twins Beat Blue Jays

TORONTO -- — Carlos Santana hit a three-run home run, Bailey Ober matched his career high by striking out 10 over 6 1/3 shutout innings and the Minnesota Twins won for the 17th time in 20 games, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Sunday.

The Twins have won six consecutive series for the first time since September 2010.

Minnesota lost 13 of its first 20 games this season before a 12-game winning streak turned things around.

“Seventeen in 20 is pretty cool to hear, especially where we started at,” Ober said. “I think everyone is just taking it day by day and excited to show up and go out there and play.”

Santana homered for the third straight game north of the U.S. border, extending to 20 Minnesota’s streak of games in Toronto with at least one home run. The Twins homered in 21 straight games at Kansas City between July 30, 1998, and Aug. 25, 2001. Max Kepler added a two-run double for the Twins, extending his career-best hitting streak to 14 games.

The game was scoreless until Kepler reached on a one-out fielding error by third baseman Ernie Clement in the seventh inning. Willi Castro followed with a single and Alex Kirilloff grounded into a fielder’s choice before Santana drilled his seventh home run on a 2-0 pitch from Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah.

RHP Chris Paddack (4-1, 4.34 ERA) starts Tuesday when the Twins return home for a three-game series against the Yankees. LHP Carlos Rodón (3-2, 3.56) goes for New York.

The Twins Line-Up Card hits the air at 6:00 PM Tuesday on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

