When you go to the ballpark to watch your favorite baseball team it's inevitable to hit the concession stand for a beer, soda, hot dog, or popcorn. These days the choices are endless, depending on what part of the country you are in.

Get our free mobile app

Beer prices at Major League Baseball parks are sometimes jaw-dropping. You almost have to budget your thirst.

Baseball Beer Prices

At Target Field in Minneapolis, the home of the Minnesota Twins, ordering a beer will not break the bank. With the league average at $6.98 per beer, that's still more than the $4.99 you'll pay while watching the Twins.

Minnesota Twins baseball fans will also find a hot dog for under $4.00. And, there are $7.00 ticket prices on the upper level of Target Field.

All in all, a family can enjoy a Minnesota Twins game without asking their parents for a loan.

Most Expensive Beer In Baseball

Did you think quenching your thirst at Dodger Stadium would be the most expensive? Think again. The Washington Nationals are getting $14.99 for one beer. And, their hot dogs are $7.00.

I will still choose Target Field and the Minnesota Twins any day, or night for a baseball game.

Where To Eat When Traveling South Dakota, Here's 20 To Choose From 20 South Dakota Restaurants Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli