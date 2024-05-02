Do The Minnesota Twins and Target Field Have The Most Expensive Beer Prices
When you go to the ballpark to watch your favorite baseball team it's inevitable to hit the concession stand for a beer, soda, hot dog, or popcorn. These days the choices are endless, depending on what part of the country you are in.
Beer prices at Major League Baseball parks are sometimes jaw-dropping. You almost have to budget your thirst.
Baseball Beer Prices
At Target Field in Minneapolis, the home of the Minnesota Twins, ordering a beer will not break the bank. With the league average at $6.98 per beer, that's still more than the $4.99 you'll pay while watching the Twins.
Minnesota Twins baseball fans will also find a hot dog for under $4.00. And, there are $7.00 ticket prices on the upper level of Target Field.
All in all, a family can enjoy a Minnesota Twins game without asking their parents for a loan.
Most Expensive Beer In Baseball
Did you think quenching your thirst at Dodger Stadium would be the most expensive? Think again. The Washington Nationals are getting $14.99 for one beer. And, their hot dogs are $7.00.
I will still choose Target Field and the Minnesota Twins any day, or night for a baseball game.
