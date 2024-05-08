Mariners 7th Inning Grand Slam Too Much For Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Josh Rojas and Ty France each hit an RBI single during Seattle’s four-run ninth inning, and the Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 10-6 on Tuesday night.

Cal Raleigh connected for a pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh for Seattle, which has won three of four. Mitch Haniger hit a solo homer in the second and added a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Ryne Stanek (1-0) got two outs for the win after fellow reliever Tayler Saucedo got hurt while covering first base. Andrés Muñoz pitched a scoreless ninth.

Minnesota reliever Jorge Alcala (1-1) allowed four runs on four hits, issued two walks and threw a wild pitch during Seattle’s ninth-inning rally. The Twins have lost two of three after their 12-game winning streak.

“We didn’t play the kind of baseball we’ve been playing,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We didn’t play a complete game. We played pieces of a game.”

A wild three final innings was highlighted by a clutch swing for Raleigh, who was out of the starting lineup for a rare occasion. Raleigh hit for Seby Zavala against left-hander Steven Okert and drove a hanging slider to the third deck in left at Target Field.

Down 6-4 after Raleigh’s homer, Minnesota got a run in the bottom of the seventh and another one in the eighth.

Seattle right-hander George Kirby (3-2, 3.76 ERA) starts on Wednesday night in the third game of the four-game series. Minnesota counters with righty Chris Paddack (3-1, 4.78 ERA). Don't miss the first pitch at 6:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

