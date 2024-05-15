Yankees Power Past Twins, Paddack Tagged For 12 Hits

The Minnesota Twins keep riding the AL Central roller-coaster, and Tuesday's loss to the New York Yankees dropped them down to third, two games behind division-leading Cleveland.

In the first game of a three-game series with the Yankees Giancarlo Stanton homered, Carlos Rodón overcame a shaky start and worked six-plus strong innings as the Bombers beat the Twins 5-1.

Alex Verdugo added a two-run double for New York, which has won nine of 12. The Yankees continue to thrive in Minnesota where they are 29-15 all-time at Target Field and boast the highest winning percentage of any opponent at the park.

Rodón (4-2) allowed a leadoff home run to Ryan Jeffers in the bottom of the first inning and surrendered three hits in the frame. He gave up six hits overall and didn’t walk a batter, finishing with six strikeouts before being lifted following a leadoff single by Carlos Santana in the seventh. The 31-year-old left-hander had retired 11 in a row before Santana's hit.

Twins right-hander Chris Paddack (4-2), who had won three straight starts, surrendered a career-high-tying 12 hits and five runs in five innings. Minnesota lost for just the fourth time in 21 games. New York scored twice in the second to erase the early deficit, getting a sacrifice fly by Oswaldo Cabrera and an RBI double by Anthony Volpe. Stanton hit his ninth homer of the year in the third.

RHP Pablo López (4-2, 3.89 ERA) starts the middle game of the three-game set on Wednesday for Minnesota. New York will start RHP Marcus Stroman (2-2, 3.80 ERA).

Listen to ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO for the first pitch on Wednesday at 6:40 PM.

