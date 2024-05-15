Yankees Power Past Twins, Paddack Tagged For 12 Hits
The Minnesota Twins keep riding the AL Central roller-coaster, and Tuesday's loss to the New York Yankees dropped them down to third, two games behind division-leading Cleveland.
Alex Verdugo added a two-run double for New York, which has won nine of 12. The Yankees continue to thrive in Minnesota where they are 29-15 all-time at Target Field and boast the highest winning percentage of any opponent at the park.
Rodón (4-2) allowed a leadoff home run to Ryan Jeffers in the bottom of the first inning and surrendered three hits in the frame. He gave up six hits overall and didn’t walk a batter, finishing with six strikeouts before being lifted following a leadoff single by Carlos Santana in the seventh. The 31-year-old left-hander had retired 11 in a row before Santana's hit.
RHP Pablo López (4-2, 3.89 ERA) starts the middle game of the three-game set on Wednesday for Minnesota. New York will start RHP Marcus Stroman (2-2, 3.80 ERA).
Listen to ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO for the first pitch on Wednesday at 6:40 PM.
