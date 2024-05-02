Twins Use ‘Rally Sausage’ To Sweep White Sox, Again!

CHICAGO -- — Max Kepler and José Miranda hit run-scoring singles to put Minnesota ahead in the seventh, and the Twins rallied late for their 10th straight win, 10-5 over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Miranda added his third hit for another RBI in a four-run ninth that put it away for the Twins, whose winning streak is their longest since June 2008 and the longest in the major leagues this season. Willi Castro added an RBI single to cap a three-hit day that included a double and triple.

“It's hard not to feel good,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “But we really kept competing as the game went on, another one of the games that didn't come easy. “It wasn't the most glorious maybe to watch ... but just watching the team, just kind of grind though the middle and later parts of the game with good at-bats, making plays, guys coming in and pitching, throwing strikes.”

Alex Kirilloff hit a solo shot off Chicago starter Chris Flexen. Ryan Jeffers knocked in two runs with a double for Minnesota, which has beaten Chicago in eight straight dating to last season.

Tommy Pham hit his first homer with the White Sox and added an RBI double. He’s batting .375 with Chicago in six games since joining them last Friday.

Kory Lee also went deep, and Robbie Grossman doubled twice and drove in a run for the White Sox, worst in the majors at 6-25. Chicago has dropped three straight after sweeping a three-game series from Tampa Bay last weekend.

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton left the game in the second inning with right knee soreness after an unsuccessful attempt to steal second base.

With a day off Thursday, the Twins will begin a weekend series with the Boston Red Sox on Friday at Target Field. RHP Chris Paddack (2-1, 5.88 ERA) gets the start against Boston.

Enjoy the Twins all season long on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.