Minnesota Twins Hit Trifecta HRs In Win Over Mariners
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Carlos Correa and Trevor Larnach hit consecutive home runs for Minnesota in the first inning off Seattle starter George Kirby, and the Twins hung on to beat the Mariners 6-3 and help Chris Paddack win his fourth straight start on Wednesday night.
The right-hander, who missed most of the previous two seasons recovering from elbow reconstruction, matched his Twins best with 10 strikeouts while pitching into the sixth. He allowed a solo homer to Mitch Garver, the only run against him.
“That’s just a freaking good outing, all the way around," manager Rocco Baldelli said.
Minnesota's bullpen remains in flux with key setup men Brock Stewart and Justin Topa on the injured list. But Jax pitched a perfect eighth to bridge the gap to Jhoan Duran who got his third save with a perfect ninth inning after Ryan Jeffers and Max Kepler hit RBI doubles in the eighth to pad the lead.
The Mariners went 1 for 7 with three strikeouts with runners in scoring position.
