Minnesota Twins Hit Trifecta HRs In Win Over Mariners

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Carlos Correa and Trevor Larnach hit consecutive home runs for Minnesota in the first inning off Seattle starter George Kirby, and the Twins hung on to beat the Mariners 6-3 and help Chris Paddack win his fourth straight start on Wednesday night.

Willi Castro went deep in the second and hit an RBI triple in the fourth that put the Twins in front by three, giving Paddack (4-1) enough fuel to extend his career-long winning streak.

The right-hander, who missed most of the previous two seasons recovering from elbow reconstruction, matched his Twins best with 10 strikeouts while pitching into the sixth. He allowed a solo homer to Mitch Garver, the only run against him.

“That’s just a freaking good outing, all the way around," manager Rocco Baldelli said.

The Twins let Paddack throw a season-high 99 pitches, the second-most of his career, before Caleb Thielbar entered for the last two outs in the sixth. Paddack made a point to shake Baldelli’s hand and thank him for the trust. Cal Raleigh, whose pinch hit grand slam sparked the rally for a 10-6 victory on Tuesday, drove a two-out, two-run double off the wall in right-center off Griffin Jax to pull the Mariners within one in the seventh.

Minnesota's bullpen remains in flux with key setup men Brock Stewart and Justin Topa on the injured list. But Jax pitched a perfect eighth to bridge the gap to Jhoan Duran who got his third save with a perfect ninth inning after Ryan Jeffers and Max Kepler hit RBI doubles in the eighth to pad the lead.

The Mariners went 1 for 7 with three strikeouts with runners in scoring position.

