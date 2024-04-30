Carlos Santana belted his fourth home run of the season on a two-run shot in the 2nd inning to get the night started in Chicago where the Minnesota Twins riding a seven-game winning streak would tie the game.

There would be empty frames until the 9th inning when Byron Buxton doubled to lead off against John Brebbia (0-1). Max Kepler entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the sixth, then drove him in with a line-drive single to right, giving the Twins the lead and a final 3-2 win over the White Sox.

Caleb Thielbar pitched out of a first-and-third jam in the ninth, striking out Korey Lee to end the game after walking Tommy Pham and giving up a two-out single to Robbie Grossman.

Joe Ryan threw six solid innings for the Twins. Coming off a win against the White Sox last week at Target Field, he gave up two runs and six hits.

Brock Stewart worked the seventh, Griffin Jax (2-2) dodged a first-and-second jam in the eighth when he struck out Eloy Jiménez to end that threat, and Thielbar finished up to earn his second save.

RHP Michael Soroka (0-3, 6.83 ERA) will take the mound for the White Sox after lasting five innings, giving up four hits and striking out one against the Twins on Thursday. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 2.45) starts for Minnesota. He went five innings against Chicago last week, allowing seven hits and striking out six.

Listen for the first pitch at 6:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.