Kepler’s 9th Inning RBI Single Gives Minnesota Twins Win 8th Straight Over White Sox
Carlos Santana belted his fourth home run of the season on a two-run shot in the 2nd inning to get the night started in Chicago where the Minnesota Twins riding a seven-game winning streak would tie the game.
Caleb Thielbar pitched out of a first-and-third jam in the ninth, striking out Korey Lee to end the game after walking Tommy Pham and giving up a two-out single to Robbie Grossman.
Joe Ryan threw six solid innings for the Twins. Coming off a win against the White Sox last week at Target Field, he gave up two runs and six hits.
Brock Stewart worked the seventh, Griffin Jax (2-2) dodged a first-and-second jam in the eighth when he struck out Eloy Jiménez to end that threat, and Thielbar finished up to earn his second save.
RHP Michael Soroka (0-3, 6.83 ERA) will take the mound for the White Sox after lasting five innings, giving up four hits and striking out one against the Twins on Thursday. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 2.45) starts for Minnesota. He went five innings against Chicago last week, allowing seven hits and striking out six.
Listen for the first pitch at 6:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.