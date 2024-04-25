MINNEAPOLIS -- — Willi Castro hit a 3-run home run on his 27th birthday and Joe Ryan pitched six innings for his first win of the year as the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 Wednesday.

Castro’s homer capped a four-run second inning against Chicago left-hander Garrett Crochet. It was his second career home run on his birthday and it drove in Austin Martin and Christian Vásquez.

“It’s the best birthday I’ve had so far,” Castro said.

Castro entered the game batting .169 with one homer and four RBI as one of several Twins' hitters struggling at the plate in the first month of the season. He also added a double off Crochet in the fourth for his second multi-hit game of the year.

Ryan (1-1) had a pair of three-strikeout innings, but also allowed solo homers in the third to Kevin Pillar and Korey Lee. The Twins righty struck out eight and gave up three runs to win for the first time in five starts.

Following the two homers, Ryan responded by striking out three batters — all swinging — in a scoreless fourth. He also pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning to end his night.

Chicago executed a double steal in the fifth to cut Minnesota’s lead to 4-3. Lee beat a throw from Twins catcher Carlos Santana to steal second base, allowing Braden Shewmake to score from third base.

The Twins added two runs in the bottom of the inning. Pinch hitter Max Kepler’s bloop to shallow center drove in Manny Margo, and Kepler later scored on a wild pitch.

The Twins announced after Wednesday's game that Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 1.69) will be recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to start Thursday's series finale.

Coverage of the Twins begins at 11:30 AM Thursday with the first pitch at 12:10 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.