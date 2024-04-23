Kepler Returns With 3 RBIs, Minnesota Twins Beat White Sox
MINNEAPOLIS — Max Kepler had two hits and three RBI in his return from the injured list and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 7-0 on Monday night.
Blanked for the eighth time this season and once in each series, Chicago has lost 10 of 11. The White Sox fell to 3-19, the worst record in the majors.
Paddack, who was lit up for nine runs on 12 hits — both career highs — in 5 1/3 innings last Tuesday in Baltimore.
“Tonight, from top to bottom, it was a great win. For me personally, everybody knows nine earned and (12) hits against a hungry lineup in Baltimore wasn’t very fun. To be able to bounce back and look myself in the mirror knowing nothing is wrong, I don’t need to change who I am or what I did, tonight kind of speaks for itself,” he said.
Minnesota entered the night hitting an MLB-worst .135 with runners in scoring position, including 0 for 16 the past two games. It finished 2 for 6.
Tuesdays’ second game of the four-game set has Chicago’s RHP Erick Fedde (1-0, 3.10) and Minnesota’s Pablo López (1-2, 3.97) as the scheduled starters.
