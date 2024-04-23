Kepler Returns With 3 RBIs, Minnesota Twins Beat White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS — Max Kepler had two hits and three RBI in his return from the injured list and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 7-0 on Monday night.

Blanked for the eighth time this season and once in each series, Chicago has lost 10 of 11. The White Sox fell to 3-19, the worst record in the majors.

Nicky Lopez and Danny Mendick each had two hits, and Gavin Sheets and manager Pedro Grifol were ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the eighth inning. Minnesota matched a season-high with 11 hits and tied its second-most runs in a game this season.

Paddack, who was lit up for nine runs on 12 hits — both career highs — in 5 1/3 innings last Tuesday in Baltimore.

“Tonight, from top to bottom, it was a great win. For me personally, everybody knows nine earned and (12) hits against a hungry lineup in Baltimore wasn’t very fun. To be able to bounce back and look myself in the mirror knowing nothing is wrong, I don’t need to change who I am or what I did, tonight kind of speaks for itself,” he said.

Minnesota entered the night hitting an MLB-worst .135 with runners in scoring position, including 0 for 16 the past two games. It finished 2 for 6.

Tuesdays’ second game of the four-game set has Chicago’s RHP Erick Fedde (1-0, 3.10) and Minnesota’s Pablo López (1-2, 3.97) as the scheduled starters.

