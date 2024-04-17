Baltimore Orioles 11-3 Rout of Minnesota Twins

BALTIMORE -- — Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg, and Ryan O'Hearn homered, Grayson Rodriguez pitched six solid innings and the Baltimore Orioles trounced the Minnesota Twins 11-3 on Tuesday night.

Colton Cowser had two more hits for the Orioles, who have taken the first two games of this series. Rodriguez (3-0) allowed two runs and four hits. He walked three and struck out six.

It was the fourth straight game Baltimore homered at least three times, the first time the team has had a streak that long since 2013.

Rodriguez sailed through the first three innings in 23 pitches, but Byron Buxton had an RBI triple in the fourth.

Get our free mobile app

Twins pitcher Chris Paddack allowed nine runs and 12 hits, but he did make it through five innings for the first time this season. He left with one out in the sixth and a man on third. Anthony Santander drove that runner in with a single that made it 9-2. The runs matched a career high and the hits were three more than Paddack's previous high.

Minnesota recalled outfielder Trevor Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul and optioned outfielder Matt Wallner to St. Paul.

RHP Pablo López (1-2) starts for Minnesota on Wednesday.

Follow Minnesota Twins baseball on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.