Minnesota Twins End 5-Game Slide By Edging Detroit Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Bailey Ober pitched six solid innings, and the Minnesota Twins stopped a five-game slide by edging the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Saturday.

Byron Buxton and Austin Martin each had two hits for Minnesota, which scored three runs on sacrifice flies. Wenceel Pérez, Javier Báez and Kerry Carpenter each drove in a run for Detroit. Matt Vierling had two of the Tigers’ five hits.

Ober (1-1) struck out six and walked one. He retired his first 13 batters, and his streak of shutout innings reached 15 before Pérez’s RBI triple in the sixth.

The 6-foot-9 right-hander has allowed eight hits and two earned runs in 16 innings over three starts since he was rocked for eight runs in 1 1/3 innings in his first outing on March 31.

The three-game series concludes Sunday with Detroit's Casey Mize (0-0, 4.11 ERA) and Minnesota's Louie Varland (0-3, 8.36 ERA) taking the mound.