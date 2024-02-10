Attending a game at Target Field is always a great time and the defending American League Central Division Champion Minnesota Twins have announced the fun things that happening for fans next season.

According to Twins Baseball, a minimum of 46 of their 81 regular season home games at Target Field in 2024 will feature at least one promotional gate giveaway, theme night ticket package (with accompanying exclusive item), postgame concert, and/or special in-ballpark event.

Some fan favorites will return next season, such as a Star Wars-themed promotion and various bobbleheads, as well as new things, such as a day to celebrate Joe Mauer's Cooperstown induction.

2024 Promotions, Special Events, and Postgame Concert Highlights

Among the highlights of the Twins’ robust promotions, special events, and postgame concert schedule:

Opening Weekend: The first 10,000 fans in attendance for the April 4 Home Opener vs. Cleveland and the April 6 game vs. the Guardians will receive a Twins Beanie. To celebrate Kids Opening Day on April 7, the first 5,000 fans 12 and under will receive a Twins Kids Beanie.

Fans can look like the star-studded left side of the Twins infield with Royce Lewis Replica Bat Day (1st 10,000 fans on July 20) and Carlos Correa Replica Jersey Day (1st 10,000 fans on Aug. 24). Bobbleheads: The 2024 bobblehead lineup includes one depicting Jhoan Duran’s Target Field bullpen entrance (1st 10,000 fans on May 25), one featuring All-Star pitcher Pablo López (1st 10,000 fans on July 6), and one celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a Los Twins Sugar Skull (1st 10,000 fans on Sept. 15).

The 2024 bobblehead lineup includes one depicting Jhoan Duran’s Target Field bullpen entrance (1st 10,000 fans on May 25), one featuring All-Star pitcher Pablo López (1st 10,000 fans on July 6), and one celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a Los Twins Sugar Skull (1st 10,000 fans on Sept. 15). Halls of Fame: The Twins will celebrate Joe Mauer’s Cooperstown induction with a special day at Target Field on August 3, including a replica Hall of Fame plaque presented by Coordinated Business Systems for the first 10,000 fans. On August 10, the first 5,000 fans at the ballpark will receive a special Twins Hall of Fame Commemorative Pin, honoring 2024 inductees Terry Ryan and Rick Stelmaszek.

Division Series - Houston Astros v Minnesota Twins - Game Four Getty Images loading...

Flo Rida Postgame Concert: Global hip-hop icon Flo Rida will perform following the Twins vs. Oakland Athletics game on Friday, June 14. Admission to the postgame concert is free with a ticket to that night’s game.

Other Special Events: The Twins will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Washington Senators’ 1924 World Series championship, the first in franchise history, during festivities on August 11. The club will also hold its 21st annual Armed Forces Appreciation Day on September 14.

Twins Baseball/Canva Twins Baseball/Canva loading...

Minnesota Twins 2024 Theme Nights

There will be 30 games during the 2024 season that will feature a special theme night. That is when fans can purchase a special Theme Night Ticket Package that includes a game ticket and a unique, premium giveaway item.

While some fan favorites return, you'll see two fun new theme nights for all fans to look forward to, including the four-legged variety.

NEW – Bark at the Park: Target Field will host its first-ever night for our canine Twins fans on April 22, with their human companions for Bark at the Park Night receiving a Twins-branded Portable Dog Water Bottle.

NEW – Kids Club, Hello Kitty, Bowling, and Pickleball: Additional new activations include Kids Club Day (April 7, with a Twins Kids Club Kit); Bowlers’ Day (May 25, with a Twins bowling shirt); Hello Kitty Day (May 26, with a Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary light-up bobblehead); and Pickleball Night (Aug. 23, with a Twins pickleball paddle and cover).

Bigger than Baseball: The Twins are proud to host First Responders (April 19, including special Twins hats representing EMS, Fire, and Police); Cancer Awareness Night (May 4, with a special Twins jersey); and Pride Day (June 15, with a special Pride/Twins crossbody bag).

You can click the button below to see the full 2024 promotional schedule and purchase tickets to all games at Target Field. Tickets are also available by calling 1-800-33-TWINS, or in person at the Target Field Ticket Office.

The Twins note that additional promotional dates may be added in the future.

