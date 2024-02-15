After All The Bally Sports Uncertainty, Where Can Minnesota Twins Fans Watch Games In 2024?

As this story has unfolded for about a year now, fans of the Minnesota Twins, Wild, and Timberwolves have been getting a little restless as the TV home of their favorite teams faces financial uncertainty.

As we reported last spring, Diamond Sports, which Owns the Bally Sports regional sports networks that carry a number of professional sports games around the country is dealing with bankruptcy.

This has created questions as to the future of TV viewing for a number of NBA, NHL, and MLB teams around the country, including the local teams here in Minnesota. Diamond, which operates 18 regional networks under the Bally Sports name, has broadcast rights for a total of 37 professional teams. This includes 11 baseball teams, 15 NBA teams, and 11 NHL teams.

Diamond Sports has been able to piece together a series of short-term deals to keep agreements alive with teams and continue to broadcast games, but a handful of MLB teams had yet to reach new agreements with Diamond.

Division Series - Houston Astros v Minnesota Twins - Game Four Getty Images loading...

Among those teams are the Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Guardians, Arizonan Diamondbacks, and San Diego Padres. As was recently reported by WCCO TV, new short-term deals with the Twins, Rangers, and Guardians were being finalized. BringMeTheNews reported this week that the deal with the Twins was made official.

Get our free mobile app

The new deal will keep Minnesota Twins games on Bally Sports North for one more year, meaning no real changes will come for Twins fans this year. Traditional cable and satellite providers like Spectrum and DirecTV and streamers like Fubo and DirecTV Stream will still provide games as they have in years past.

The Bally Sports Plus app will also still provide the opportunity to watch games independent of a cable or satellite subscription via a $20/month app subscription.

What happens after the 2024 season still remains unclear. The Athletic reports that Diamond Sports planned to wrap up operations after 2024, opening the door for teams carried by Bally Sports to find new homes. This was until Amazon stepped in to offer a multi-million dollar investment into the company.

The deal needs court approval, but if approved might extend the life of Diamond Sports and the Bally Sports brand - in some form. Forbes reports that if the deal is approved, fans might not see any changes until the 2024-2025 season at the earliest. What these changes might look like remains unclear, but it could be a path to Amazon being part of the distribution of games played by teams currently broadcast by Bally Sports regional networks.