South Dakota State Parks FREE Welcome Back Open House Weekend

Step into summer fun at one of the many South Dakota state parks during the free Open House and free fishing weekend beginning Friday, May 17.

You and your family will enjoy free entrance to all South Dakota state parks and recreation areas statewide. However, camping fees and fishing regulations and limits still apply.

Do You Have Your South Dakota Fishing License

Not only does the Rushmore state have 63 state parks and recreation areas, but South Dakota visitors can enjoy six National Park Service sites such as Mount Rushmore National Memorial and Badlands National Park.

Let's say you want to choose a South Dakota state park within an hour's drive of Sioux Falls. Here are 14 choices:

Pack up your camping gear, inventory your tackle box, and make sure you include those hiking boots for a great time at one of our South Dakota state parks.

