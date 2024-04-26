South Dakota State Parks FREE Welcome Back Open House Weekend
Step into summer fun at one of the many South Dakota state parks during the free Open House and free fishing weekend beginning Friday, May 17.
You and your family will enjoy free entrance to all South Dakota state parks and recreation areas statewide. However, camping fees and fishing regulations and limits still apply.
Do You Have Your South Dakota Fishing License
Not only does the Rushmore state have 63 state parks and recreation areas, but South Dakota visitors can enjoy six National Park Service sites such as Mount Rushmore National Memorial and Badlands National Park.
READ MORE: Do You Know The Four Missouri River Dams in South Dakota?
Let's say you want to choose a South Dakota state park within an hour's drive of Sioux Falls. Here are 14 choices:
- Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve
- Beaver Creek Nature Area
- Big Sioux Recreation Area
- Chief White Crane Recreation Area
- Good Earth State Park
- Lake Alvin Recreation Area
- Lake Vermillion Recreation Area
- Lewis and Clark Recreation Area
- Newton Hills State Park
- Palisades State Park
- Pierson Ranch Recreation Area
- Spirit Mound Historic Prairie
- Springfield Recreation Area
- Union Grove State Park
Pack up your camping gear, inventory your tackle box, and make sure you include those hiking boots for a great time at one of our South Dakota state parks.
LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park
Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood
Where To Eat When Traveling South Dakota, Here's 20 To Choose From
Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts
States with the most registered hunters
Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger