South Dakota State Park Limited Edition Park Stickers On Sale

There's no time to waste as summer and camping will be here soon. What a relief! Trade in your snow shovel for a spinning rod. Your snow boots for sandals. And, your long underwear for, well, you get the idea.

This year South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks are offering all campers a limited edition State Park Trails Are Calling camping sticker.

SOUTH DAKOTA PARK LICENSES

You can order yours online today. Annual licenses are available in several forms, including the standard windshield sticker, a handlebar band for your motorcycle, or a transferable rear-view mirror hang tag. Purchase a two-pack of licenses to take advantage of buy-one-get-one-half-off price savings.

The limited edition collectors sticker will be mailed with each park entrance license order purchased online now through March 31.

MAKE YOUR RESERVATIONS NOW

While you are ordering your park sticker make sure to make camping reservations for Mother's Day weekend and Memorial Day weekend. It won't be long before the best spots will be taken.

Not to be forgotten, Father's Day weekend reservations can be made beginning Saturday, March 18.

YES, WE HAVE GLAMPING

South Dakota also offers some really cool camping cabins and, Glamping opportunities for those who would rather have a roof over their head.

Border to border I'm confident you will find the perfect spot here in South Dakota.

Best Time To Have A Good Time in South Dakota

