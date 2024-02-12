How To Make Mother’s Day Reservations At South Dakota State Parks
Want to put a smile on mom's face? Surprise her this year by taking her camping over Mother's Day Weekend.
Tent camping, cabin camping, Glamping, or the motor home and 5th-wheel. Just get her out of the house and out into the South Dakota outdoors.
This season, your weekend getaway for Mother's Day Weekend at one of the many South Dakota State Parks would be the perfect gift for mom and the entire family. And, you can make reservations now.
CAMPING RESERVATIONS
Reserve your campsite, lodging and day use shelters online. There are over 60 state parks and recreation areas to choose from.
CAMPING LICENSE
Preparation is the key, and you can purchase everything online including your State Park license, fishing license, and South Dakota merchandise.
WHERE TO CAMP
Choose from dozens of camping sites around the state. Rustic, electrical, camping cabins, and water front sites.
