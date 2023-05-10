South Dakota State Parks Waiving Entrance Fees On Mother’s Day

Let's get Mom out of the house this weekend to enjoy Mother's Day in the great outdoors! Here in South Dakota all State Parks and recreation areas will be waiving entrance fees.

With over 50 State Parks you will enjoy a wide variety of scenic landscapes, hills, lakes, campsites, and hiking trails. For the most part, there may be one right out your backdoor.

South Dakota is also celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week. Throughout the state find many events that not only Mom can take part in but the entire family.

Get our free mobile app

If it's a relaxing setting you're looking for near Sioux Falls I suggest Good Earth State Park. On Mother's Day, the Hegg Brothers will headline the Outdoor Concert Series at the amphitheater beginning at 4:00 PM. Plus, food trucks. The entire concert series is listed here.

SDGFP SDGFP loading...

Need to make camping reservations for Memorial Day weekend and Fourth of July? Better hurry. Sites are filling up fast.

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors.

Where To Eat When Traveling South Dakota, Here's 20 To Choose From 20 South Dakota Restaurants