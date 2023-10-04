Ten Reasons To Purchase Your 2024 South Dakota State Park License

Travel South Dakota

Compared to other states and their State Parks, South Dakota just does it better! Why?

After you unpack from traveling through or vacationing in a South Dakota State Park, you'll be planning your return almost immediately.

I think you'll agree that the wide open spaces offered in South Dakota bring adventure, calm, energy, and fun to everyone who visits.

There are several options to choose from for park licenses and other permits here.

Here are 10 Reasons to purchase your South Dakota State Park license:

Camping - From Glamping to roughing it.

Boating - South Dakota boasts more miles of shoreline than the state of Florida.

Fishing - Through the ice, from a boat, or casting from the middle of a stream.

Hunting - South Dakota is home to the world’s greatest pheasant country.

Biking - Miles and miles of trails.

Hiking - Breath-taking views. 

Kayaking - Paddling peacefully on the pond.

Wildlife - Don't forget to bring your camera. 

Explore caves - Ready to go down under?

Learn - Explore - Remember

