Free Entrance To Minnesota State Parks This Weekend

Nope, not in South Dakota. This weekend your free nature experience is just a short drive into Minnesota.

This Saturday, June 11 all 75 Minnesota State Parks will waive the entrance fee.

From Sioux Falls, you can take a day trip to Blue Mound, Split Rock Creek, Lake Shetek, Camden, Kilen Woods, or Myre Big Island all in southern Minnesota.

Like South Dakota which just celebrated a free Mother's Day weekend, Minnesota has dates during the year designated for free weekends. Put Friday, November 25 on your calendar.

Take a hike, climb a wall, kayak, or maybe have a picnic.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds those coming to the parks that the entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, rentals, or special tours.

And, here are some important tips before you set out for the free day:

Plan to be flexible, and consider exploring new destinations. Parks are busy on these free days, so we encourage you to discover a new favorite.

Arrive prepared. Check visitor alerts and download maps before your trip.

Recreate responsibly. Help conserve these special places for the future by staying on trails and leaving no trace.

