Have You Been Camping at South Dakota’s Best Campground?

There's very little out there that beats a top-tier camping trip. Star gazing, campfires, and fun with friends and family all come to mind as the key ingredients to a great night out in nature.

Outside Magazine recently released their best campground in every state. South Dakota has a slew of great places to sleep under the stars, but West River took the cake in this publication.

The best campground in the entire Mount Rushmore State is....

Cedar Pass Campground, Badlands National Park

Covering 244,000 acres in rugged southwest South Dakota, Badlands is a conundrum—a landscape split between mellow grasslands and massive rock formations that form rugged canyons and towering spires. The Cedar Pass Campground gives you the best of both worlds, allowing you to pitch a tent amid the park’s grasslands, with a view of those iconic rock formations on the horizon ($23). Make time to hike the 1.5-mile Notch Trail, which cruises through a canyon before having you climb a log ladder to a view of the White River Valley.—G.A.

Those of us that have been fortunate enough to visit Badlands National Park know it has the goods.

It's no surprise that camping in such an amazing area makes the short list of best places to get out in our state.

Now all you need to do is refresh your camping gear and get out on the road!

Source: Outside Online

