Explore Minnesota FREE This Weekend, Free Park Day
While there are several opening days to get excited about in the North Star State, explorers and adventurers can amp up this weekend for Free Park Day.
As the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) points out, all state parks will offer free entrance on Saturday, April 22.
HOW MANY STATE PARKS ARE IN MINNESOTA?
For some Minnesotans, it's part of their livelihood to explore the outdoors. And, with 75 Minnesota state parks and state recreation areas, there's a state park within 30 miles of most residents.
You may have your favorite place to camp, fish, hike, bird watch, or just drive to. Minnesota State Parks are open year-round for you to enjoy the great outdoors.
If you can't make it out to a Minnesota State Park this weekend, MDNR has three more dates for 2023:
Saturday, June 10
Saturday, September 9
Friday, November 24
Keep in mind, the entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, rentals, or special tours.
FYI BEFORE YOU GO
Know the "Key 3:"
- Plan to be flexible, and consider exploring new destinations. Parks are busy on these free days, so we encourage you to discover a new favorite.
- Arrive prepared. Check visitor alerts and download maps before your trip.
- Recreate responsibly. Help conserve these special places for the future by staying on trails and leaving no trace.