Explore Minnesota FREE This Weekend, Free Park Day

Explore Minnesota FREE This Weekend, Free Park Day

Wildnerdpix/ThinkStock

While there are several opening days to get excited about in the North Star State, explorers and adventurers can amp up this weekend for Free Park Day.

As the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) points out, all state parks will offer free entrance on Saturday, April 22.

HOW MANY STATE PARKS ARE IN MINNESOTA?

For some Minnesotans, it's part of their livelihood to explore the outdoors. And, with 75 Minnesota state parks and state recreation areas, there's a state park within 30 miles of most residents.

Get our free mobile app

You may have your favorite place to camp, fish, hike, bird watch, or just drive to. Minnesota State Parks are open year-round for you to enjoy the great outdoors.

MDNR
loading...

If you can't make it out to a Minnesota State Park this weekend, MDNR has three more dates for 2023:
Saturday, June 10
Saturday, September 9
Friday, November 24

Keep in mind, the entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, rentals, or special tours.

FYI BEFORE YOU GO

Know the "Key 3:"

  • Plan to be flexible, and consider exploring new destinations. Parks are busy on these free days, so we encourage you to discover a new favorite.
  • Arrive prepared. Check visitor alerts and download maps before your trip.
  • Recreate responsibly. Help conserve these special places for the future by staying on trails and leaving no trace.

It's a Minnesota Bucket List! 50 Things You Must Do and See in Minnesota

The land of 10,000 lakes has so many amazing places to visit and explore! Scroll through this Minnesota Bucket List of 50 places and things to do and see how many you've crossed off the list.

24 Things Minnesotans Have to Explain to Out-of-Towners

We Minnesotans can really baffle out-of-towners from what we eat to what we say to how we survive winters. Here are some things we have to explain to people from other parts of the country.
Filed Under: bird watching in Minnesota, Camping in Minnesota, Explore Minnesota, fishing in Minnesota, hiking in Minnesota, MDNR, Minnesota, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Free Park Day, Minnesota State Parks
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls