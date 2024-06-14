Minnesota Vacation Bingo Includes 16 Landmarks To Visit
ARE YOU PLAYING MINNESOTA VACATION BINGO
Of all the great places you could choose to visit on your summer vacation in Minnesota keep a lookout for some well-known landmarks and popular destinations that the locals recommend.
Your Minnesota vacation this year may include a baseball game at Target Field to see the Minnesota Twins. Maybe a day at Valley Fair. If you're heading to the North Shore you'll definitely like Duluth.
But keep an eye out for some of the other popular destinations on your Minnesota vacation with your very own Minnesota Vacation Bingo Card.
Download it to your phone and see who can locate these 16 Minnesota attractions first.
EXPLORE MINNESOTA AND DISCOVER THESE FAMOUS DESTINATIONS
1-Guthrie Theater
2-Duluth Lift Bridge
3-International Wolf Center
4-Cathedral of St. Paul
5-St. Croix River cruise
6-Nickelodeon Universe
7-Paul Bunyan
8-Mill City Museum
9-National Eagle Center
10-Valley Fair
11-Jolly Green Giant
12-Split Rock Light Station
13-Paisley Park
14-SPAM Museum
15-Lake Pepin
16-Glockenspiel Clock Tower
Download Your Minnesota Vacation Bingo Card
It's a Minnesota Bucket List! 50 Things You Must Do and See in Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Jessica Williams
See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State
Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones