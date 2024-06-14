Minnesota Vacation Bingo Includes 16 Landmarks To Visit

ARE YOU PLAYING MINNESOTA VACATION BINGO

Of all the great places you could choose to visit on your summer vacation in Minnesota keep a lookout for some well-known landmarks and popular destinations that the locals recommend.

Your Minnesota vacation this year may include a baseball game at Target Field to see the Minnesota Twins. Maybe a day at Valley Fair. If you're heading to the North Shore you'll definitely like Duluth.

But keep an eye out for some of the other popular destinations on your Minnesota vacation with your very own Minnesota Vacation Bingo Card.

Download it to your phone and see who can locate these 16 Minnesota attractions first.

EXPLORE MINNESOTA AND DISCOVER THESE FAMOUS DESTINATIONS

1-Guthrie Theater

2-Duluth Lift Bridge

3-International Wolf Center

4-Cathedral of St. Paul

5-St. Croix River cruise

6-Nickelodeon Universe

7-Paul Bunyan

8-Mill City Museum

9-National Eagle Center

10-Valley Fair

11-Jolly Green Giant

12-Split Rock Light Station

13-Paisley Park

14-SPAM Museum

15-Lake Pepin

16-Glockenspiel Clock Tower

