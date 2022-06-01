This Was Named The ‘Most Beautiful Place’ In Minnesota 2022

There are many dazzling places to visit in Minnesota. I don't know how you could narrow it down to one, but recently this was named the 'Most Beautiful Place' in Minnesota.

There are so many wonderful outdoor adventures to enjoy all around the state of Minnesota.

In the southeast, you have the bluffs and shores of the Mississippi you can experience at Frontenac, Great River Bluffs, and other state parks.

There are almost countless fascinating resorts, beaches, and campgrounds that exist on the state's 10,000 lakes.

The North Shore Drive from Duluth along Lake Superior is breathtaking.

And then you have the one-of-a-kind Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota. The BWCAW 1,090,000-acre wilderness area within the Superior National Forest is accessible almost exclusively by canoes.

But according to the travel site, Conde Nast Traveler the “Most Beautiful Place” in Minnesota is ... Voyageurs National Park.

Conde Nast Traveler explains, “Tucked away in northern Minnesota near the Canadian border, Voyageurs National Park is all about the water, from border rivers to lakes dotted with tiny islands.

During the summer months grab a canoe and row to one of the campsites on the Lake Kabetogama peninsula; come winter, rent a houseboat and cross your fingers for a Northern Lights sighting.”

Personally, I have camped, paddled, fished, swam, and boated, all over Voyageurs National Park. And will say firsthand that it is magical.

The one tip I would give anyone thinking of planning a trip to this haven of the north is to schedule as much time as you can. Because once you are there, you won't want to leave.