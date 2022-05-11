As an adventurer seeking new places to add to your travel journal, you are the person who finds those conversation venues. You know, the ones all your friends keep circling back to ask about?

Let me take you on a weekend getaway that includes seven cities in two states. And all this while driving from South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, or Wisconsin.

No need to worry about where to rest your head at night. There are dozens of cool places to stay along this scenic Mississippi loop.

Wabasha

Here we go. Let's begin in Wabasha, Minnesota. A river city of around 2,500 residents that has events all year long. Home of the National Eagle Center. Boutiques, breweries, and much more.

Lake City

A short 20-minute drive north to Lake City, Minnesota and you will find yourself in the middle of one of the most spectacular natural playgrounds. Offering beautiful beaches, sailing, fishing, and golfing on the bluffs overlooking the mighty Mississippi River.

Red Wing

Continuing north along the river and railway discover Red Wing, Minnesota. Why does that name sound familiar? How about Red Wing Boots and Red Wing Pottery? This city loves its retail therapy.

Stockholm

Now let's drive over the bridge to the Wisconsin portion of this journey heading south for pie. At the Stockholm Pie Company, this will even make grandma blush. Only a few dozen residents call Stockholm home. Do you know they have a connection to a famous South Dakota family?

Pepin

Must be time for wine! Villa Bellezza just outside of Pepin, Wisconsin is one of the most beautiful wineries along the Great River Road Wine Trail. And, if you time your day right dinner at Harbor View Cafe is a fine dining experience. Lake Pepin is the widest portion of the Mississippi River.

Nelson

Do you know what Wisconsin is known for other than the Packers? Yep, cheese. Here at the Nelson Cheese Factory not only cheese is the headliner but ice cream too. And more wine.

Alma

One more stop before we turn around and that's to the lock n dam town of Alma, Wisconsin. Cute gift shops and galleries along the river village main street. Bikers stop for handmade chaps. Plus, one of the most scenic views of the river is at the top of the bluff. And, just down the road is another winery.

