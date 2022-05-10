Is Huron Home to the Dumbest Law in All of South Dakota?

[Author's Note: Huron is a wonderful town but this law may be a bit obsolete]

Throughout the U.S., you'll find a number of old-fashioned and out-of-date laws that leave area residents scratching their heads as to why these silly guidelines are still even enforced.

The Mount Rushmore State has no shortage of silly laws, but the town of Huron has perhaps the most obscure law you can imagine. And it's still on the books.

Have you ever rubbed a balloon on your hair or wool shirt to cause static electricity? Well, if you're doing that in the town of Huron, you could be breaking an official ordinance.

In Huron, it's illegal to generate static electricity between the hours of 7 am and 11 pm.

Here's the official decree:

It shall be unlawful for any person, firm, or corporation to operate or cause to be operated in the City of Huron any machine, device, apparatus, or instrument of any kind whatsoever causing preventable or avoidable interference with television or radio broadcast receiving apparatus between the hours of seven o'clock a.m. and eleven o'clock p.m. of any day; provided, however, that x-ray pictures, examinations or treatments may be made at any time if the machines or apparatus used therefor are properly equipped to avoid all unnecessary or reasonably preventable interference with television or radio reception and are not negligently operated. -Huron City Ordinance/World Population Review

Here are a few more of South Dakota's strangest laws:

All hotels are required to have two twin beds, and the beds must always be two feet apart

It is illegal to show any movies that include police officers being struck, beaten, or treated offensively

It is illegal to lie down and fall asleep in a cheese factory

Story Source: World Population Review, Angel Law SD

