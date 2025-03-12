South Dakota HS Girls Basketball State Tournament Brackets

The South Dakota High School Girls Basketball State Tournaments will begin on Thursday at three different locations across our great state.

Here's a look at the schedules, brackets, and teams involved for all three classes of South Dakota High School Girls Basketball.

Class AA - The Monument Summit Arena, Rapid City

Action begins for the first game Thursday at 1:00 CT from Rapid City for top-seed O'Gorman taking on Sioux Falls Jefferson!

Class A - Donald E. Young Center, Spearfish

Action from Spearfish also begins at 1:00 CT on Thursday with the top-seeded Sioux Falls Christian Chargers taking on 8th-seeded Mount Vernon/Plankinton!

Class B - Huron Arena, Huron

Centerville is your top-seed in this year's tournament and will take on 8th-seeded Deubrook in the tournament opener at Noon CT Thursday.

For the complete brackets, tickets, and more information, visit the Tournament Central site here.

Sources: SDHSAA.com and GoBound SD

