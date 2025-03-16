Sioux Falls O’Gorman, Christian South Dakota GBB State Champs!

A pair of Sioux Falls-based schools cut down the nets as State Champions on Saturday, as the South Dakota High School Girls Basketball season came to a close.

First, O'Gorman was the Champion in Class AA this season, prevailing over Brandon Valley in a nailbiter 47-46.

The Knights cemented another special season with a big comeback:

O'Gorman finished the season with a mark of 24-0!

In Class A, we had a finish that will be remembered for a long time.

In another back-and-forth affair, the Sioux Falls Christian Charger Girls used a last second (literally) bucket to put the finishing touches on Maypiya Luta.

Here's a look at the final moments in Spearfish:

Sioux Falls Christian is your State Champion in Class A with a final mark of 24-1!

In Class B, Bennett County defied the odds and cut down the nets with a final mark of 24-2 with a 71-61 win over Sanborn Central/Woonsocket. Bennett County never trailed in the game.

Congratulations to all of our programs across the State on a great season, and to Sioux Falls O'Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian, and Bennett County on a Championship season!

Sources: SDPB Sports and O'Gorman High School on Twitter

