Benedict Cumberbatch hosted Saturday Night Live (SNL) this past weekend (May 7, 2022).

He was hosting the show to promote the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie, but in one particular sketch, an Iowa company got quite the cameo!

Blue Bunny Ice Cream is based out of LeMars, Iowa. LeMars is a town of about 10,000 people. Because of Blue Bunny, LeMars is known as 'The Ice Cream Capital of the World.' There is a very fancy ice cream parlor and visitor center all about Blue Bunny. (See photos below.)

The town motto is 'Life is Sweet' and there is a yearly celebration every Summer called Ice Cream Days!

Blue Bunny was started by brothers Fred H. Wells and Harry C. Wells in Sioux City. Eventually, the company was moved to LeMars and the rest is history. The Wells family is still in charge.

Full disclosure, I actually lived in LeMars for a while after college!

Anyway, back to SNL. The sketch is at a Blue Bunny focus group for a new product called Peanut Brittle Pie and things get weird.

Blue Bunny has a great sense of humor about it all. They posted on their Facebook page:

We’ll have to think about making a special ‘batch’ of Peanut Brittle Pie. A Cumberbatch. #SNL #wemakefun"