Visiting Iowa, Things I Wish I’d Known Before
With relatives, just a short drive from Sioux Falls, traveling to Sioux Center, Iowa was a frequent trip for holidays, birthdays, and just a weekend getaway.
That and Sioux City were really the only two cities we ever visited.
I did learn early in my life that there is a large population of Dutch just over the border. My sister married one. Pretty sure they invented the phrase, extended family.
If you have never been to Iowa, note that there is a major river on the east side of the state and the west side. You have the Missouri River and Mississippi River.
Today the 29th State has its share of well-known facts:
The northwest counties smell. Whew! You definitely know when you're in Sioux County.
When they say, "where the tall corn grows", they mean it. This is the Corn Belt of America.
Be careful what team you cheer for the second week of September. You're either a Cyclone or Hawkeye.
One Scotcheroo is not enough.
The U.S. version of Tour De France is called R-A-G-B-R-A-I. Translation: Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa
All die-hard baseball fans visit Dyersville at some point in their lives. "If you build it, they will come." And, they did.
Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival, Nuff said.
Visit Okoboji in the summer, and stay the entire summer. Golf, water sports, major family fun.
Blue Bunny Ice Cream in Le Mars is a must-stop.
Decorah is a great place to view bald eagles.
