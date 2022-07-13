What You Need To Know About The Sioux Empire Fair 2022
The 83rd Annual Sioux Empire Fair runs from Friday, August 5 through Saturday, August 13, 2022.
This story will tell you about admission, the carnival, and grandstand concerts at the Sioux Empire Fair 2022. Here's what you need to know:
The Sioux Empire Fair is held at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds located at 100 N. Lyon Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD 57107 (MAP).
Sioux Empire Fair Admission:
- $10 for Adults 13 and up
- $5 for Kids 6 -12
- Kids Under 5 are Free
Wednesday, August 10 is Agriculture Appreciation Day. There will be FREE fair admission until 1 pm!
Thank you for your service. Free gate admission to Veterans and Military Personnel plus 1 guest, with a valid ID (Military ID, VA ID Card, Medical Card, Veterans Organization Membership Card, Discharge Papers, etc...).
Fair admission tickets are not sold in advance and can be purchased at the gate each day.
Sioux Empire Fair Midway Carnival:
Carnival Day Wristbands which include unlimited carnival rides for 1 person for 1 day costs $40 and are available at Midway Ticket Kiosk.
For $105 you can also get a Siouxper Pass which includes fair admission, August 5th-13th grandstand entertainment, and unlimited carnival rides for 1 person, all 9 days of the fair. Available online from July 5th until August 11th (buy here).
Sioux Empire Fair Carnival Hours:
- Friday, August 5: 5 pm - Close
- Saturday, August 6: 12 pm - Close
- Sunday, August 7: 12 pm - Close
- Monday, August 8: 1 pm- Close
- Tuesday, August 9: 1 pm - Close
- Wednesday, August 10: 1 pm - Close
- Thursday, August 11: 1 pm - Close
- Friday, August 12: 1 pm - Close
- Saturday, August 13: 12 pm - Close
"Sioux Empire Fair is enacting a 9 pm curfew for anyone 17 and under not accompanied by a parent or legal guardian 25 years of age or older. Anyone 17 and under must be accompanied at all times while on the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The curfew will be enforced at the Sioux Empire Fair on the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds starting August 5 until the end of the fair on August 13." - Sioux Empire Fair
2022 Sioux Empire Fair Grandstand Entertainment:
Grandstand Concerts at the Sioux Empire Fair are FREE with paid fair admission (with the exception of grandstand concerts on August 5th and 9th).
- Friday, August 5 – Old Dominion
- Saturday, August 6 – Justin Moore
- Sunday, August 7 - 38 SPECIAL
- Monday, August 8 – Sawyer Brown
- Tuesday, August 9 – Nelly
- Wednesday, August 10 – Country Comeback Tour
- Thursday, August 11 – Hairball
- Friday, August 12 – ATV Big Air Tour
- Saturday, August 13 – Sioux Empire Championship Rodeo
Parking at the Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls
Parking at the fair is free. The North Parking Lot and East Parking Lot at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds are available to the public. Both lots can be reached from Madison Street.
Pets, coolers, and backpacks aren't allowed at the Sioux Empire Fair (ADA APPROVED service dogs are allowed, on a leash).