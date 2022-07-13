What You Need To Know About The Sioux Empire Fair 2022

The 83rd Annual Sioux Empire Fair runs from Friday, August 5 through Saturday, August 13, 2022.

This story will tell you about admission, the carnival, and grandstand concerts at the Sioux Empire Fair 2022. Here's what you need to know:

Get our free mobile app

WATCH: That Time N’Sync Was Live at the Sioux Empire Fair

The Sioux Empire Fair is held at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds located at 100 N. Lyon Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD 57107 (MAP).

Sioux Empire Fair Admission:

$10 for Adults 13 and up

$5 for Kids 6 -12

Kids Under 5 are Free

Wednesday, August 10 is Agriculture Appreciation Day. There will be FREE fair admission until 1 pm!

Thank you for your service. Free gate admission to Veterans and Military Personnel plus 1 guest, with a valid ID (Military ID, VA ID Card, Medical Card, Veterans Organization Membership Card, Discharge Papers, etc...).

Fair admission tickets are not sold in advance and can be purchased at the gate each day.

FILE SIOUX EMPIRE FAIR Ben Davis/TSM loading...

Sioux Empire Fair Midway Carnival:

Carnival Day Wristbands which include unlimited carnival rides for 1 person for 1 day costs $40 and are available at Midway Ticket Kiosk.

For $105 you can also get a Siouxper Pass which includes fair admission, August 5th-13th grandstand entertainment, and unlimited carnival rides for 1 person, all 9 days of the fair. Available online from July 5th until August 11th (buy here).

Sioux Empire Fair Carnival Hours:

Friday, August 5: 5 pm - Close

Saturday, August 6: 12 pm - Close

Sunday, August 7: 12 pm - Close

Monday, August 8: 1 pm- Close

Tuesday, August 9: 1 pm - Close

Wednesday, August 10: 1 pm - Close

Thursday, August 11: 1 pm - Close

Friday, August 12: 1 pm - Close

Saturday, August 13: 12 pm - Close

"Sioux Empire Fair is enacting a 9 pm curfew for anyone 17 and under not accompanied by a parent or legal guardian 25 years of age or older. Anyone 17 and under must be accompanied at all times while on the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The curfew will be enforced at the Sioux Empire Fair on the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds starting August 5 until the end of the fair on August 13." - Sioux Empire Fair

FILE SIOUX EMPIRE FAIR JD COllins/TSM loading...

2022 Sioux Empire Fair Grandstand Entertainment:

Grandstand Concerts at the Sioux Empire Fair are FREE with paid fair admission (with the exception of grandstand concerts on August 5th and 9th).

FILE SIOUX EMPIRE FAIR Google Maps loading...

Parking at the Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls

Parking at the fair is free. The North Parking Lot and East Parking Lot at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds are available to the public. Both lots can be reached from Madison Street.

Pets, coolers, and backpacks aren't allowed at the Sioux Empire Fair (ADA APPROVED service dogs are allowed, on a leash).

South Dakota Foods You Must Try Some foods are distinctly South Dakota. How many of these amazing South Dakota dishes have you tried?!

If you live in South Dakota chances are you've eaten many of the items on this food list.

But if you are visiting our state or if you just haven't gotten around to chowing down on these great eats, you need to get on it.

Some foods are distinctly South Dakotan. Here are the 9 South Dakota Foods You Must Try Before You Check Out …

