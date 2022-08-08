Look At This Adorable New Sioux Falls Resident

The annual Sioux Empire Fair is always an exciting time of the year for kids and adults alike. There are endless carnival rides and fair foods to enjoy. There can also be some fun, unexpecting surprises along the way.

During the second day of the fair on Saturday, the Sioux Empire Fair staff made the joyful announcement that one of the cows inside the Pipestone Discovery Barn was about to become a mom.

Get our free mobile app

The staff from the Sioux Empire Fair did a great job keeping fair goers up to date on the latest information about the new calf on its Facebook page. Not too long after the first announcement, the new calf was born Saturday afternoon just after 2:15 PM.

The new calf is a brand new baby girl. She was all bright-eyed and looking around the Pipestone Discovery Barn.

This little girl was not the only new face around the Pipestone Discovery Barn at the Sioux Empire Fair. New baby piglets made their appearance in the world the other day on Sunday morning. You really never know what you're going to see at the 83rd annual Sioux Empire Fair!

The Sioux Empire Fair is on now until Saturday, August 13th. There are plenty of fair foods to taste, rides to try, and entertainment to see! Check out some of the main events happening this week:

o Monday, August 8th – Sawyer Brown (free with paid fair admission)

o Tuesday, August 9th – Nelly (Concert ticket needed)

o Wednesday, August 10th – Country Comeback Tour (free with paid fair admission)

o Thursday, August 11th – HairBall (free with paid fair admission)

o Friday, August 12th – Big Air ATV Show (free with paid fair admission)

o Saturday, August 13th – Sioux Empire Championship Rodeo (free with paid fair admission)

Don't forget, Wednesday, August 10 is Ag Appreciation Day for the farmers and agriculture producers! Enjoy a free lunch along with free fair admission until 1 PM.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

Restaurants That Are Dog Friendly In Sioux Falls